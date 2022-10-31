I realized we don’t have to decorate for Halloween this year; our houses are scary enough, thanks to Hurricane Ian. My house sounds haunted too. The plastic over windows rustles and whispers on its own. Something is groaning in the house, and I’m not sure what.
As a fan of The Walking Dead, I was subconsciously being trained for dealing with the aftermath of this storm. I recognized people lumbering around in a zombie-like state. But I also saw neighborly spirit of kindness. People helping each other with amazing generosity, a level only achieved when facing dire circumstances.
Now here we are, all of us on the same page with this post-apocalyptic theme. Some designers have the blue-tarp town look, while some don’t even have roofs to tarp. They just have wooden skeleton-like rib cages poking out. Uprooted trees echo the hollowness of impending doom. The scene is set for an eerie Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters now get to search for hurricane treasure along the trash mountains in front of homes. It’s an area-wide scavenger hunt on a grand scale. It adds an element of danger digging through the rubble of glass shards, sharp objects, broken lives and shattered dreams… All which strangely syncs with the ghoulishness of the Halloween spirit.
Thus, it perfectly parallels the fundamental nature of trick-or-treating. Kids get double the fun in 2022.
Happy Halloween, everyone! Stay safe, especially this season, (as it may stretch into a year or two, the biggest Halloween joke of them all). #FloridaStrong!
