Editor:
I loved the heartfelt message from Ice T that was featured on the front page of the local news in the Sun, May 14. What a great role model for the Gulf Coast Partnership to hire and give such inspiring words of encouragement to all the Charlotte County organizatins that are currently involved in this disaster.
The CEO of the Gulf Coast Partnership, Angela Hogan, got a real deal too. Only cost $350 for his spiel.
As a retired police officer who worked in the Newark area of New Jersey for 25 years (1975-2000) I fondly remember all the other great words of encouragement that spewed from the mouth of Ice T when he was a rapper with the band Body Count.
I strongly suggest you readers go to You Tube and listen to the words of encouragement from Ice T on the song "Cop Killer." After that one, bring up "Smoked Pork" and listen to that brilliant piece of literature from this very thoughtful guy. Sorry, moms, it's a little late for Mother's Day but please listen to Ice T's little ditty "Momma's Got to Die Tonight." It should really warm all moms' hearts.
T's a great person to choose, Angela Hogan, for words of encouragement. May I suggest to you O.J. Simpson to deliver the next cheery message or maybe you can land Jane Fonda for some thoughtful patriotic words. After all, Memorial Day is just around the corner.
James Crilly
Port Charlotte
