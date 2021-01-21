Editor:
We have been navigating through the Covid-19 minefield for a year. Many of us have lost friends, neighbors, and relatives to the virus. Now the rainbow’s pot of gold is within reach in Charlotte County — vaccinations. Not quite.
The Florida Department of Health’s website crashes and the phone lines are busy for hours on end making it just about impossible to get appointments for a shot. Our bumbling governor, who should be recalled, opened the floodgates to everyone over 65 without a plan which made no sense, unless of course, you are over 65.
We see no guidance from our county and state elected officials either. I am outraged that the FDOH was not prepared knowing the vaccine would eventually be available. Offering 800 appointments to over 20,000 residents without a schedule of some kind was sure to create disappointment and anger and it did. Someone should be fired. There have been many alternatives suggested to the current schedule including by age, birth date, email request or address. All would be better than the current situation. Putting all our names on a corkboard and throwing darts would be a better system.
All most of us want is a date when we can be sure of getting the vaccine. We would like for it to be soon but will wait if some semblance of an equitable schedule is presented. Another month or two of wearing masks and limiting our exposure to others will be worth it.
Andy Leonard
Rotonda West
