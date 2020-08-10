Editor:
Trump has tweeted he wants to push the election back from the normal date in November. What is he thinking?
John Thune, member of Republican leadership, told CNN there will be an election in November. Even Lindsey Graham when he heard about Trump wanting to move the election date said, "I don't think that's a particularly good idea.”
The Republican Party is doing their best to keep Trump from destroying the GOP, but today if it were a ship it would be taking on water because of Trump. I am a very independent voter and have, over time, voted for candidates from both parties.
Trump is destroying his own campaign and continuing to do his regular routine of just making stuff up on the spur of the moment, whether it makes sense or not. We have been voting every 4 years in November since the late 1700s, and Trump is not going to change that, no matter how much he wants to extend his reign.
Randy Oates
Punta Gorda
