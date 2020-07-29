Editor:
I've read Howard Kunik's column with interest concerning Punta Gorda's desire to make improvements to their City Hall.
What I found striking was how there is very little discussion on the historical content that should be considered in doing so.
Far too many times I've seen architects and engineers apply all their technology to create a modern building that is so far from re-creating the beauty of buildings from our past.
It is entirely possible to integrate modern technology and add structure in a historical recreation addition and into very old buildings. The 1978 addition built with no creativity or thought other than need is an example of nearsighted design that blights rather than compliments the features of past architecture.
Rather than spend so much money just to accommodate a need or want, why not spend to provide the need and enhance what you already have? An example of this is a suggestion to construct an elevator that will appear as an original part of the building and not some add on.
Infrastructure is important, clean air systems, pure water systems, heating, cooling, electrical management and sustainable roofing systems all play an important part. But they too can be woven into the existing fabric of the building
If Punta Gorda wants to keep that "Olde World Charm," think old world design marries the 21st century.
Otherwise, tear it down and build a 21st century building to Punta Gorda into the future with style and display your history though artifact and display. After all, isn't that what museums are for?
Thomas Cook
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.