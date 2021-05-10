Editor:

Democrat "identity politics" over the past decade have torn this nation apart. The final blow is being delivered by this administration in banning the use of the word "assimilation" because of its "negative connotations." Assimilation is what made this country great. The Irish, Germans, Italians, African-Americans, Asians, Latinos, etc., all assimilated, adopted a common culture and united as Americans. Sure, bigotry and inequities still exist, but have been greatly diminished over the passing years and will continue to do so unless continually exacerbated by Democrat divisive policies.

Bill Brand

Charlotte Harbor

 

 

