We have a President and Vice President that just do not get it. They were asleep at the wheel when first learning the possible deadly effects of Covid-19. They failed to take precautionary steps to protect us avoiding sickness, deaths, and economic paralysis.
Too late, they then stood in front of us along with respected medical experts on controlling the spread of the virus. They issued guidelines to us based upon the knowledge of these experts. They then thumbed their noses at us by not taking the guidance seriously.
Trump berates and demeans governors who follow the guidelines and incites his base to demonstrate against them. He refuses to wear a mask for some unfathomable macho reason. Pence visits the Mayo Clinic and a burger joint in Florida — no mask.
They just do not get it that they stand between us and the menacing specter of a President Pelosi. Under any other attack on the U.S., these two men would be social distancing by at least 10 miles of each other with one of them hunkered down in a remote bunker. If one of them is incapacitated or succumbs to the virus, we will be a ventilator away from a Nancy disaster. So please guys, as Biden would say “come on man, man up and mask up.”
Andy Leonard
Rotonda West
