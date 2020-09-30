Editor:
It is almost time to vote. Think about what will happen if the radical socialist Democrat party gets in.
We will lose our freedom to speak our mind, we will have socialized medicine (see how long you have to wait for a doctor) our second amendment, freedom to worship as we please, education for your children and grandchildren (notice what they are teaching in the schools now) our secure borders, law and order (defund the police, that's a joke).
Kamala Harris wants to be president and will do or say anything to get her way and the way of the squad. They will put Joe aside and run the government and declare him unable to serve. It is truly a shame that his family allows him to be put on display this way. Unable to complete his sentence and has to read all the answers to softball questions.
I guess they only care about power and money also. Think before you vote. Freedom and our way of life or higher taxes and socialism? Who will you blame when our country fails like so many other third world countries. Who will you call when someone breaks into your home? A social worker or Ghostbusters. Think hard.
Phyllis Grilo
Port Charlotte
