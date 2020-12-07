Editor:
When I headed a program for juvenile delinquents in a large urban school a young client taught me an interesting lesson about stealing.
One day, a substitute teacher, left her cookies on her desk. Well go figure, they disappeared. She had a suspect and asked me to confront him about this “egregious” theft.
So I asked Mario point blank, "Did you steal Ms. Gray’s cookies?” He looked at me insulted and replied, “Mr B, I steal cars not cookies!” Point taken.
So if the Democrats were to steal an election by manipulating the Dominion algorithm and by throwing truckloads of Trump ballots in the rivers and trash cans, wouldn’t they also have stolen House seats instead of losing nine and wouldn’t they have gained many seats in the Senate instead of risking giving it up to Republicans?
As Mario implied that day, if you're going to steal and have the means, steal big or not at all.
Henry Berthiaume
Punta Gorda
