Editor:
Trump asked Americans during the last election “What have you got to lose?” As it turns out the answer is a lot; your job, your savings, your business, your loved ones, your health and for over 110,000 Americans, your life.
Would things have been different under Hillary Clinton? She would have (did) disclosed her tax returns and divested from investments to avoid any conflicts of interest. She would have been endlessly investigated and impeached by the Republican controlled House and tried by McConnell even though there was no email crime or collusion with Putin. She would have been fiscally responsible (lower deficits) resulting in slow but steady growth of the economy and stock market.
She would have expanded affordable healthcare. She would have responded much earlier to the pandemic by not having disbanded The Global Health Security Team. She would not have abandoned the nuclear ban treaty with Iran. She would not have attacked NATO, WHO, UN and our allies. She would not have praised dictators like Putin or expressed love for Kim Jong-un.
As a Democrat, she would have supported union demands for fair, not free, trade agreements. She would have controlled illegal immigration with humane policies and not spent billions on a useless wall. And for all of that she would have been demonized by Fox News.
Liberty and justice for all,
Bob Hoeltzel
Englewood
