If we build a wall in the United States of America to keep people out, we will be doing the same thing that Gorbachev did in Germany. He built the Berlin Wall and they called it the Wall of Shame. Is that what we want in America? I don't think so.
We live in the land of the free. We are all free. World War I, God was with us. World War II, God was with us. If we build a wall in the U.S., God will not be with us. He wants us to be free, with no wall.
When our grandparents came to the U.S. they had nothing. No education. But the United State let them in. That is why we are a great country. The people who want to come in are God's people — just like we are. They just want to be free and worship God, like we do.
They will take the jobs other people don't want. We have 50 states and all this land. We all need to get closer to God. The world we live in is changing all the time, but God is the same as he was 2,000 years ago.
We should talk about nothing but God. No ball game, no TV, no elephants or donkeys, just God. And then we will see people get closer and close to God.
You can always get a step closer to God. The world would be a better place to live in if we do that.
Claude Greene Sr.
Port Charlotte
