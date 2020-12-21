Editor:
In God we trust, in God we trust. God knows all, God knows best. Yet you think your prayers can change God's will. Well, please, please, please prove it.
Stay away from doctors and hospitals.
If you don't wear a mask and behave recklessly, don't take up limited space and time that can be used for people that want and need help from science and technology.
Do what you say you believe in and pray, pray and leave the room at doctors and hospitals for people who do not put politics before the safety and well being or others.
Thank you from logical thinking people.
John Vacha
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.