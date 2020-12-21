Editor:

In God we trust, in God we trust. God knows all, God knows best. Yet you think your prayers can change God's will. Well, please, please, please prove it.

Stay away from doctors and hospitals.

If you don't wear a mask and behave recklessly, don't take up limited space and time that can be used for people that want and need help from science and technology.

Do what you say you believe in and pray, pray and leave the room at doctors and hospitals for people who do not put politics before the safety and well being or others.

Thank you from logical thinking people.

John Vacha

Port Charlotte


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments