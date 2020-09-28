Editor:
I read the letter this morning about the Trump boat flotillas. I am sure these boat owners and Trump supporters are aware of what's happening in the nation. So if you happen to have a boat, have an income, you are working for or have worked for and are now retired you are not supposed to enjoy yourself.
This is a free country and doing something for your president who you want to see for four more years is not okay? We have all been cooped up due to Covid. If those who can afford to want to let off a little steam and support the president it is a disgrace? Come on live and let live.
I bet if it was a Biden boat it would be fine. These boaters are hurting no one. And really how much debris was left. It did not make for news. May we all get along, live and let live. We are all Americans and have the same rights. God Bless America and God Bless Donald Trump. Wish I had a boat, I would join the flotilla.
Marilyn Moore
Englewood
