Editor:
Democrats won!
That's right, the Dems won, as did the Republicans, Independents and non-affiliated. We all won when President Trump was elected. Most are happy with the state of the union that the president has provided.
The Dems are too stubborn or blind to the facts to admit President Trump has made America Great Again. I can only imagine what could be accomplished if the Democrats cooperated with President Trump.
As for the celebs who were gonna leave the country if Trump was elected, they are still here, basking in the sun. No one admitting they won with the election of President Trump. God bless America and God bless President Trump.
Paul Rotter
Punta Gorda
