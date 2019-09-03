Editor:
A recent letter about a graduation speaker allowed me to take a moment and offer a prayer of gratitude for all the wonderful people in my life.
Many of my friends are male, female, single, married, with or without children and also gay. My closest gay friends appear to have many traits in common: a joyful, loving and giving attitude, kindness, compassion and, best of all in my mind, I have yet to hear any of them ever say a mean thing about anyone or anything since I've known them.
This reader cannot boast that same character trait. The greatest gifts we can give our children are love, honesty, acceptance and kindness.
Humanity: If only our eyes saw souls instead of bodies, how different our ideals of beauty would be.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
