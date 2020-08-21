Editor:
In response to a recent letter, I’d like to accept my label. Trump responded to a quote from a BLM member who threatened to burn down this system and replace it, calling that treason. He has also called BLM Marxist. One of the co-founders, Patrisse Khan-Cullons stated that her and co-founder Alicia Garza are “Trained Marxists.” His statements seem reasonable. The slogan is fine, but the organization is questionable.
At least one African country has roaming bands of Muslims who train teens to use rifles, raid villages, raping the women, then killing every man, woman and child and taking all their possessions. If they find out you are a Christian, you will immediately be killed. Nothing is done to stop this. I liked Trump‘s choice of an adjective.
Rashida Tlaib is openly anti-Semitic and AOC wants to replace our system with Marxism. I think they should, at least, learn how our system works.
Many Democrats want to just throw open the borders to avoid dealing with children. A recent Gallup poll said that 150 million people hope to come to the USA. How do we support them?
Democrats have moved far left, abandoning centrists, claiming $1.4 billion in damage was a “Peaceful” demonstration and supporting defunding police, advocating a system which would become much like the systems in the countries the immigrants are fleeing, where women are raped regularly and “Protection” money must be paid to the ruling gang. That’s why people who support them are labeled “Radical.”
Tom Rudolph
Placida
