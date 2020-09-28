Editor:
Every time you watch the news on TV or look at the paper you see hear or see about the COVID-19 virus. When President Trump was warned about it he said it was a hoax and would go away by itself. Now six months later while mor ethan a thousand people are dying every day Trump says it's all under control.
It scares me to think how bad it would be if Trump didn't have it under control.
Other news you see and hear every day is about the wildfires out West and the storms and floods back East like never before. Then I think of seeing and hearing Trump saying climate change is a hoax as he kissed a beautiful black piece of coal. Nov. 3 can't come quick enough.
Art Satchell
Port Charlotte
