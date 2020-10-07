Editor:
Trump’s tax returns are public. The most he’s paid over the last 10 years is $750. I was a kitchen manager in 2019 and earned $30,000. I paid $1,945 federal income tax. I’ll even release my tax return.
I live in a 1,500-square-foot house. I pay my bills and I don’t sue people. I have never stiffed anyone who has worked for me, and I have never filed bankruptcy.
Trump is domiciled in Florida where he calls Mar-a Lago his residence, which he is not entitled to do because he got other breaks by declaring it a private club when he opened it. He also lives in the garish Trump Tower in New York City, a monument to ostentation over taste. He overcharges the U.S. government for use of Trump facilities, which is against the emoluments clause. He stiffs contractors and has bankrupted seven companies.
Trump said he alone could fix the tax code. He did not do it. He just made sure rich people got to keep more of their money, while I still pay exactly the same amount of tax on forms made more complicated for those of us who do our own taxes.
If Trump is reelected, I’ll seriously consider a different kind of withholding come next April.
Richard Koster-Gaudet
Port Charlotte
