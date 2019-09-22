Editor:
I thought 9-11 would forever bring our nation together, though just over 10 months after George W. Bush’s very contentious election. But it was short-lived due to the most disgusting of all human traits: “envy.”
It rose up and gradually, started tearing our nation apart.
After Trump’s election, it accelerated to an unfathomable degree. It now manifests itself by anti-Trumpers harassing people who support our president, even in their own yards. Specifically: An elderly neighbor has been screamed at and tormented by a jogger for years from outside our neighborhood. She now runs in her house when she sees him and will not report it to the authorities, fearing the person will kill her dogs or worse.
Wasn’t Hillary’s motto: "They go low, we go high”? What was that all about? They really assumed her victory. What a surprise.
If the hooligans (Antifa, BLM and the other similar unaffiliated) think they are going to diminish the voter turnout for Trump in 2020, they are in for a surprise, as 2016 results will pale in comparison.
I have asked one particular, outspoken liberal in our neighborhood several times if he is better off now than he was in October 2016 and instead of answering that question, he utters: Russia, racism, etc.
How sad that he and many others do not understand, if Trump loses in 2020 he should learn two new languages, because he will need to know one or both to survive beyond 2025 and avoid being enslaved.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
