Editor:
How about a review of Trump’s claim, “We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be sick and tired of winning.”
Are we winning the trade war? No, and the Chinese have no incentive to help in those negotiations especially with a looming election. The talks with the Taliban have broken down completely regarding our effort to get our troops out of Afghanistan. Trump’s talks with Ukraine to get dirt on Biden are off and are not likely to resume. His effort to get China to also help in getting the dirt on Biden has been publicly rebuffed by the Chinese. The North Koreans just walked out of the first day of resumed nuclear de-escalation talks.
The Wall would not be going anywhere except for the fact that Trump took $2.5 billion from the Department of Defense to artificially prime the pump. And let’s not forget the repeal of Obamacare. A work in progress is about as generous as you can get describing Trump’s win there. And finally, the Tax Cut. It has resulted in a drop in our GDP. The exact opposite of what he advertised.
Yeah, Trump was right, if this is winning, I am sick and tired of it.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
