In 1776 our founders defied King George, signing the Declaration of Independence, knowing full well they risked their lives and fortunes by their signatures.
As of January 20, 2021, the last remnants of our Founder’s promise of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness are being destroyed.
China, Russia and Iran could not be happier with the current situation as they want to destroy any semblance of our USA. The Greatest Generation (those brave souls who won World War II) are dying off and the legacy of their bravery will be forgotten, as domestic and foreign enemies relish in the destruction of our Democratic Republic.
America will become a satellite of the Communist Chinese, led by feckless Democrats such as Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Harris, etc. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue; it is a national issue. There are/will be as many RINOs in bed with the CCP, as Democrats. The Democrat Party operatives have/will control the three branches of our government, but will rule at the direction of the Chinese.
What must we do now?
First, educate those who voted for Biden in 2020, with irrefutable facts so they know the truth before they vote in 2022 and beyond.
Second, stand up to the anarchists and corrupt politicians, not backing down from threats and/or intimidation.
Third, educate our youth that America is the greatest country on earth and is the envy of the world.
Fourth, recruit honest, patriotic, political candidates, at all levels of government
Fifth, support term limits.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
