My name is Bob, a former U.S. Marine officer, and a high school teacher for 33 years. I have always believed in voting for "qualified" candidates and in rewarding high standards of performance for citizens in our society and for the politicians who represent us.
Unfortunately, we are living in a time when a lack of respect for our Constitution and disrespect by citizens, including some in elected office, has become an embarrassment. Ownership of extreme opinions is a Constitutional privilege while acting on or subjecting others to extremism is not. Punishment for acting in extremist activity, such as, white supremacy, illegal gun ownership while endangering others needs to be more severe.
The January 6th assault on our Capitol by extremists, who cared little or nothing about the rule of law in a democracy, deserves to be punished for insurrection.
Following my service in Vietnam I was disappointed in my government's decision to withdraw from conflict after so many friends lives were lost. I accepted the decision and have moved on. I did not assault the Capitol and I did not protest in a violent way. Donald Trump is the most unqualified, dysfunctional phony to call himself a politician in my lifetime.
I have seen presidents named Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Ford, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Obama and Biden. All were honorable and honest men and none disrespected the U.S. Constitution with the disgraceful behavior we have witnessed from Trump. A vote for Trump is the vote of a traitor against democracy. Listen to the facts presented by the January 6th Committee, if you call yourself an American citizen.
