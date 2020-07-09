Editor:
The sign on the door of a Chicago sandwich shop read:
“To accommodate anti-maskers, we have provided a space 40 feet west where you can stare at your reflection in the window, since apparently you’re the only person you care about.”
The message is clear; refusing to wear a mask is selfish.
We can only slow the spread of COVID-19 if we mask and social distance.
We need to abandon this puerile nonsense that wearing a mask is a political statement or the ridiculous notion we are giving up our freedom. On the contrary, refusing to wear a mask enslaves us to this virus indefinitely.
Wearing is caring.
When we mask we show we care about our fellow American.
When we mask we show we care about our healthcare professionals.
When we mask we show we care about our country.
Adversarial countries love that America is #1 in COVID infections; #1 in COVID deaths - 4% of the world population and 25% of the infections and deaths. The only way we can turn this around is by masking and social distancing.
So if you can’t do it for your fellow American, if you can’t do it to ease the burden on our healthcare professionals, do it for our country. Please. Or we will be in this fight for our survival for a very long time to come.
Julie Moriarty
Punta Gorda
