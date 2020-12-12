Editor:

I wanted to write a letter to you expressing my concerns regarding wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a health care employee, I have witnessed many situations where people are still in denial that face masks help prevent the virus spread.

I have seen many patients suffer from this disease and unfortunately pass due to someone that was not following the safety guidelines. I have seen many people not wear face coverings or wear them in various styles: dangling from one ear, pulled down below the nose, or resting below the chin. These common mistakes decrease the effectiveness of masking and increase the wearer’s risk of catching and spreading the disease.

Many people who have COVID-19 don’t show symptoms but can still spread the virus through droplets that escape from the mouth when speaking, sneezing, and coughing. Scientists have proven that masking lowers COVID-19 cases, even in the long term.

It is crucial to protect not only yourself but everyone else around you. Wearing a mask is imperative to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the reasonable and prudent actions of 6-foot social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and exercising good hand hygiene, we can keep each other safe. We all have the responsibility and a role to play in controlling this disease.

Jannyre Diaz

Port Charlotte


