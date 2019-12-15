Editor:
Fake news is deliberate misinformation broadcast or published for fraudulent political, religious or other reasons. It is to gain attention, deceive or damage a reputation.
It is nothing new. It has been around for a long time. It is only packaged differently according to each time and place in society.
It is propaganda published under the guise of being authentic news. It has been used to push a political agenda or cause confusion. When it aligns with your point of view it is not questioned and it will spread quickly. If you do not agree with the news, does it make the news fake?
Is global warming fake news? Unless it is fake news 97% of the environmental scientists believe in global warming. Most of us are not scientists, so who are we to disagree with 97%? What facts are the 3% using? Are they using alternative facts?
Can 2 plus 2 be something else other than 4? By using alternative facts, all you have to do is to add 1 to 4 and it becomes 5. So corrected 2 plus 2 is now 5.
You promote that long enough and you create enough confusion that some of us will start to believe it.
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
