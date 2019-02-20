Editor:
A lot has been said by elected representatives on both sides of the aisle on illegal migrants and the wall. Democrats have adopted the position that constructing a wall estimated at $5.6 billion is immoral, but not a word about the estimated $116 billion annual cost to provide for the numbers of illegal migrants living in the U.S.
Today’s news was that the national debt had exceeded $22 trillion for the first time ever. The daily cost of servicing that huge amount is an astonishing $1 billion daily. Per day! But, nary a word from any of those responsible.
Oh, wait a minute, Joe Biden gave a speech yesterday about how important NATO was; the longest surviving alliance in history. Well, sure, why wouldn’t it be when the U.S. is and has been bearing the cost of maintaining NATO for 75 years. Another reason why the national debt is where it is.
Joe went on to say how embarrassing the United States is in the world. Wait a minute, Joey Boy, if it wasn’t for the “embarrassing” U.S., half those countries that are badmouthing us wouldn’t have survived over the last 75 years.
I am tired of all, all who bad mouth this nation. I am tired of people whose parents came into this country as refugees, making plans to turn this great nation into a socialist society. If you don’t like our form of government, the door swings both ways. Leave!
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.