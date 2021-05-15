Editor:
For those of you that seem to have only your opinion get a grip. You are not the only one to make a judgment on what should be read or not. Mallard Fillmore gives a complete picture of current events either way.
If you don't like the content, then don't read it. I don't read Doonesbury but that doesn't mean it should be cancelled.
Carole Peterson
Englewood
