Editor:

For those of you that seem to have only your opinion get a grip. You are not the only one to make a judgment on what should be read or not. Mallard Fillmore gives a complete picture of current events either way.

If you don't like the content, then don't read it. I don't read Doonesbury but that doesn't mean it should be cancelled.

Carole Peterson

Englewood

