Editor:
Emulating commentary editor John Hackworth’s Just Asking column I have some questions.
Why are new homes being built on lots supposedly preserved for the endangered scrub jays?
Why are they building new subdivisions where the only access is to roads already crowded?
If septic tanks are so bad, why are they building new homes on canals and installing septic systems on the lot?
Just asking.
Neil Heisner
Gulf Cove
