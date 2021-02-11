If you have proof
of fraud show us
Editor:
Please no more letters saying the election was stolen, there was election fraud, or Trump won unless the author has verifiable proof that would stand up in court. And if you have this you should have been on Trump’s legal team and not wasting your time writing letters to the editor.
Gary Gabauer
Punta Gorda
