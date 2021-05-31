Editor:

George Floyd was a criminal, engaged in a criminal activity, that led to his death. What is there to honor?

To be truly fair, you need to and should also publish those stories honoring all those Black police officers that, every day provide you the freedom to publish what you chose to publish and me the right to write this letter!

W.T. "Bill" Edmondson

Englewood

