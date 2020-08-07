Editor:
Please...I love that many in our community feel cavalier enough to visit Biloxi and Las Vegas or visit with families out of state. I applaud your bravado, and I pray that you do not get Covid.
Some of us do not share your enthusiasm for placing ourselves in a Covid threatening situation. Some of us are compromised by virtue of incurable maladies, or ongoing health issues.
Please self-isolate for 14 days upon your return. This is a deadly disease and the numbers are getting worse. If you don't care about yourselves, please try to care about others less fortunate.
Thank you!
Bev Brady
Punta Gorda
