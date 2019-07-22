Editor:
It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that our current so-called president recently made some severely disparaging, racist remarks toward four American citizens who are duly elected congresswomen who happen to be women of color.
Simply put, Trump is not in office in spite of his bigotry. He is in office because of his bigotry. American racism is alive and well and fueled by Trump himself as he's been fanning those flames since long before his inauguration. It also shouldn't shock anyone that his most recent targets were women.
The truly frightening part of this scenario is that there are a plurality of bigots in this country who, along with help from Russian operatives, actually voted this reprehensible clown into office in the first place.
Yes, if you support Trump, you are a racist. I don't care what excuses you have. If you tolerate racism, you are a racist. Period. And everyone with a coffee mug that states, "I'm a deplorable" or a "maga" cap just stood up and cheered. That's how pathetically convoluted American society has become and it sickens me. I've said since the late 1950s, "You'd have to be a lunatic to want to be president of the United States. And if you're a lunatic, you're not qualified."
I'm not a very old man, only in my early 70s, but I'm starting to hope I don't live long enough to see how this all plays out. Perhaps I'll take up smoking and see what that's like.
Paul St. Germain
Punta Gorda
