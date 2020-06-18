Editor:
In rural Mississippi, the county sheriff who taught my CCW class told us a 911 call would likely not bring a sufficiently timely police response to an assault; therefore, we had to be prepared to defend ourselves. Punta Gorda is not rural, but if we “vote Blue” as many on this page recommend, a life-saving police response could be even less likely. Why?
Look to the cities and states under Blue control now, where riots, looting, brutal beatings and wholesale anarchy have taken place, because the “thin blue line” has been shredded by Democrat policies into police kneeling before progressive mobs, literally and figuratively. The Raleigh, N.C. police chief even said she wouldn’t put her police “in harm's way to protect property," echoing a past Baltimore mayor’s policy of “giving room [to those that] wished to destroy room to do that.” Many cities, like LA, NYC, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, are now considering defunding the police (might as well, they don’t use them).
Therefore, vote Red if you're not okay with your property, home or business being considered unworthy of police protection. And vote Red if you want that timely, life-saving police response.
One last caution: If you vote Blue, (cognitive dissonance alert!) you may have to buy a gun to defend yourself.
Jules Thomas
Punta Gorda
