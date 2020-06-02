Editor:

To my Republicans friends who question the Sun's articles being too liberal friendly and fake news. Here's a reality check — most newspapers believe in facts and science not conspiracy theories as do Democrats.

If you want fake or twisted views continue watching Fox entertainment or pick up a copy of the National Enquirer once owned by Trump's good friend David Pecker who helped bury Trump's scandalous lifestyle. Here's a suggestion try watching PBS news hour or listen to NPR they are unbiased and educational. And for my Democratic friends keep up the good work it's nice to see there are rational people who understand what truth is.

Stephen Barrows

Port Charlotte

