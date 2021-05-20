Editor:
Business owners and corporations are hot under the collar these days grousing that they can't hire the employees they desperately need due to the Covid caused government unemployment payments. I'd like to suggest they pay these people what they are worth.
These same business people/corporations understand completely the law of supply and demand. Witness how quickly gas prices increase when supplies are short. Other price increases include the cost of building materials and paper products because of demand. Well we are all demanding more workers (services) just as we are demanding more products. Pay them fairly.
Maybe some are lazy. In all of humanity, this is characteristic. But some have juggled their cost-benefit ratio and discovered they can't pay for child care working at a job that pays less than $10 an hour. Pay them, or vote for government provided child care as President Biden suggests. It's part of what makes the engines of our economy work.
Those of you who want the babies born so much that you are passing laws that women must have them should want these little people to have good safe care and a healthy home life with adequate food and clothing. Corporations will argue that their prices will rise further. But examine the statistics. Big corporations, Amazon, Walmart, etc. are profiting almost obscenely. How about, for once, paying fair raises and cutting back a few pennies on profits? What a thought!
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
