Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and Mother Nature has spoken. Ignorance and arrogance is how our legislators have allowed these massive storms to prevail. Ignorance because they chose to ignore science and natures warning signs by stripping away Florida’s natural defenses, destroying mangroves (flood inhibitors), cutting down the forestation (wind mitigation) and traversing natural waterways. Arrogance because they are not held to account with the overdeveloping of our communities.
Charlotte County commissioners’ names should be on the Hurricane Ian wall of shame. For every action there is a reaction. Instead of planning for the next big storm, they planned for the next big development.
Now, to your review of candidates U.S. Rep. Steube and Andrea Doria Kale; you don’t know what Ms. Kale can accomplish in the House of Representatives. You also forgot to mention that Steube voted to not accept the Jan 6th electoral college results, which is a violation of his oath of office, for that alone he should not be allowed to represent Florida. What dark money source funds his campaign?
Ignorance and arrogance should have no part in restoring our community. Vote out those who ignore science and natures warning signs by destroying Florida’s infrastructure. As always, we deserve better.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.