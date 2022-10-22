Editor:

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and Mother Nature has spoken. Ignorance and arrogance is how our legislators have allowed these massive storms to prevail. Ignorance because they chose to ignore science and natures warning signs by stripping away Florida’s natural defenses, destroying mangroves (flood inhibitors), cutting down the forestation (wind mitigation) and traversing natural waterways. Arrogance because they are not held to account with the overdeveloping of our communities.

