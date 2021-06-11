Editor:
If you can say and do as you wish because you have rights, or don’t need others because you know it all, or don’t have to worry about the future because it’s not your problem, then shame on you! Obviously you believe you have all power. You are God; you are large and in charge!
So who did you use to get where you are today? Your parents or grandparents? Your own family and children? Your neighbors your friends? How are you going to be remembered when you pass away from this life? Who’s going to mourn you?
What is your truth? Where are your morals? Do you ever read a book? Do you ever question what’s on television? Do you ever sit down and evaluate your day? Are you proud of your life? Are you proud of those in your life and their behavior?
Be careful how you judge others; you point one finger at someone else you’re pointing three back at you. Be careful who you follow. The Pied Piper had a lot of followers but he was a huge rat. All his followers were a little rats. It’s a wide open road to hell.
Ignorance isn’t bliss. It’s just ignorance.
Helen Tiistola
Punta Gorda
