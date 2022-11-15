I was disappointed to see that now even our community’s intellectual powerhouse on the Daily Sun’s editorial board has succumbed to the hysteria of the Progressives’ “climate change” mantra. Is this to sell papers, or were you really serious (as John McEnroe would ask of the court umpire)?
“Climate change” is the ideological successor to “global warming,” established after the use of fraudulent temperature data was exposed a few years ago. The problem is that no two Liberals can define it the same way! Nevertheless, it sounds ominous, and helps win elections without genuine definition. It can be anything to anyone — perfect for political exploitation.
The truth is, the Earth has undergone continuous climate change since its origin about 4.5 billion years ago, and totally without our assistance. While Progressives characterize the impending doom as man-made, our little planet has endured eons of climate change because of uncontrollable, naturally occurring factors: Milankovitch cycles (caused by Earth’s orbital obliquity, precession, and eccentricity around the sun); volcanic activity; solar flares; tectonic plate movement; and asteroid strikes. These have all had huge, concurrent influences on the Earth’s climate and sea levels, which routinely rise and recede without human assistance.
Because the huge populations of India and China continue to produce massive pollution into the atmosphere, and along with the nations of the Third World, are permitted special exceptions by the Paris Agreement on climate change, the self-punishing energy policies of the Progressives are economic suicide.
