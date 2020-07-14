Editor:
I write this sad letter on the 244th Birthday of our Democracy.
The Intelligence Office of the United States sent a message in the Presidential Daily Briefing, that Russia was paying insurgents in Afghanistan to kill American soldiers.
That is a get-your-attention statement.
President Trump received this information in his daily briefing in early February 2020.
What would his course of action be?
This is a foreign government paying for the killing of American soldiers.
Trump’s action against Russia?
Praise toward Putin and support for Russia getting back in the G7.
As a veteran, I see this as treason.
How about his fellow Republicans? Mostly silent.
How about Florida Senators Scott and Rubio and Congressman Steube? What is their course of action? Nothing!
Silence is being complicit with Putin and Trump.
I’m a pissed off veteran who doesn’t think this is OK.
Do you?
Robert Moran
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.