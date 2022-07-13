As an undecided voter who did not know much about either candidate, I have been following the Airport Authority race in the Daily Sun. Three recent news stories have made it clear that Rob Hancik does not deserve my vote. First, it was reported that Rob is currently under investigation by the Florida Elections Commission for campaign fraud. This alone makes me question his judgement and character.
Second, Rob clearly knowingly lied to the public about his opponent, Eric Bretan, wanting to privatize the airport in order to scare voters. In every article and statement, Eric denied that he ever wanted to privatize PGI yet Rob continued to promote this false narrative.
Finally, last week’s Sun article reported that Punta Gorda City Council members feel slighted by Rob Hancik and other members of the Airport Authority. Our council is comprised of a talented, hard working people who work tirelessly on behalf of us all. The fact that there is a “wedge of suspicion” between Rob and the Council is very upsetting to me.
For these reasons, I will be voting for Eric Bretan for Airport Authority. Eric’s leadership roles in the Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce, and Charlotte County Schools give me comfort that he can work well with other leaders in our community. He has also delivered a consistent message of wanting to minimize commercial airline/passenger fees, add additional airlines, and grow the commercial/industrial park around the airport. I hope you will support Eric Bretan as well.
