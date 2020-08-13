Editor:
I was very interested to read that Bob Starr, while state committeeman, sued local Republicans who were working to elect President Trump. So while the Democrats were attacking our president with the Russian witch hunt, our president and Trump supporters had to fend off attacks from someone who was supposed to be not only on their team but leading the team to support President Trump. With a Republican in sheep’s clothing like Bob Starr, who needs Democrats?
I will be supporting the conservative Republican candidate for Airport Authority who actually supports President Trump: Vanessa Oliver.
Tommy Pedroia
Punta Gorda
