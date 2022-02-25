Biden recently asked: "What do Republicans stand for?"
The Republican party is now the party of the center; Democrats are not. Republicans are working people who believe in life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Democrats are the party of open borders, rampant inflation, wokeness, critical race theory, and energy industry destruction.
Republicans accept reasonable but reject excessive taxation. Democrats want everyone to "pay their fair share," without defining it, hiding plans to increase taxes on the middle class.
Republicans value the individual, their community, state and country. They support programs for the poor and elderly, and welcome all races, religions, and cultures. They believe that personal lives should be kept personal. Intolerant Democrats characterize Republicans as deplorable, racist, misogynist, and fascist and demand that conservatives be fired.
Republicans see America as the land of opportunity. They support private enterprise and job creation, and investment opportunities even for the middle class. Democrats characterize business as evil and its leaders as greedy. Democrats hate banks, the source of mortgages and car loans and believe that if you took a college loan you should not have to repay it.
Democrats apologize to other countries, burn the flag, and kneel during the national anthem. They believe that police are bad and should be defunded, criminals should not be charged for committing crimes, there should be no borders and that America is a racist country.
Real Republicans denounce extremism and hatred, love America, and are patriots. That is what we stand for, Mr. President.
