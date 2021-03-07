Editor:
As one of “you people” I’ll respond to the March 21 letter questioning the GOP stance. His list is insufficient, and his “facts” are merely misguided opinions probably to convince himself. First, “trickle-down” doesn’t work, but Trump lowered capital gains tax rates to enhance private investment activity to boost the economy. We were rewarded bonuses of increased wages and record low unemployment.
Second, deficits are not good, but they improved America’s defense posture that safeguards his freedom. Third, states’ rights are basic U.S./democratic constitutional legacies. Democrats want every vote to be counted but deny investigation whether every vote counted was legal. Fourth, no policeman was murdered at the Capitol, but an innocent woman was killed by one. Basic “law-and-order” demands we get all the facts leading to the incursion, so where’s the independent investigation? Fifth, I believe Reagan that the federal government is the problem when it mettles in states’ affairs.
Trump achieved more. He reformed/improved U.S.-trade policy. He reduced U.S. military exposure overseas after eliminating terrorist threats. He stabilized the Syrian standoff. He brought the Middle East closer to peace. If others didn’t do/pay their fair share, he left. He kept China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea at bay. Trump kept all his campaign promises sans repealing the ACA by only one Trump-hater vote. I judge a president by what he does more than by what he says. And I challenge anyone to identify any president who has matched his record. Finally, without the COVID vaccine, how many would have died?
Timothy C. Tiches
Venice
