Editor:

President Biden has a born speech impediment. So what?

I'd rather a truth speaker as my president than a certified liar. I'll take Biden's characteristics over Trump's always.

You Trumpers want to compare Biden's past with Trump's? Divorces: Biden non, Trump 3. Bankruptcies: Biden none, Trump 5.

How many street prostitutes has Biden paid $135,000 to? None. How many college students has Biden ripped off? None. How many tax returns has Biden hidden? None.


I would trust President Biden with my family, my wealth and my dogs. What do you Trumpers say about Trump in a recent Fox News interview claiming the rioters who stormed the nation's Capitol building were met with hugs and kisses. According to Trump, they entered teh building and left the building peacefully!. Really?

Five dead and mean nothing to Trump.

Lawrence Mould

Port Charlotte

