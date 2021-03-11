Editor:
A letter writer recently asked conservative (GOP) readers "what do you people stand for?" Here is my answer to that question.
We stand for:
1. Secure national borders with high walls where needed. Elimination of welfare for illegal migrants.
2. A strong, non-political Department of Defense.
3. Elimination of corruption in the IRS, Justice Department, State Department and other federal departments.
4. Fair election laws that reduce potential fraud to the minimum.
5. No bail out to fiscally irresponsible states that bought votes with union giveaways and now can't pay the tab.
6. Support for charter schools where disadvantaged minority and other children can obtain a good education. Hold poorer performing public schools to account.
7. Law and order in our cities where rioting and murder are allowed to progress uninterrupted.
8. An "America first" policy ensuring that our defense partners pay their fair share for their own defense and adhere to fair trade practices.
9. Elimination of "pork" filled congressional bills like the $1.9 trillion Covid aid bill.
10. Energy independence and a rational, non-destructive movement toward developing more renewable energy.
11. A sane approach to "climate change" with the realization that we are only a fraction of the global problem purported to exist.
12. Jurists who uphold our laws without legislating from the bench.
13. A free and unbiased press.
14. The preservation of our Second Amendment rights.
15. An education system that teaches our children how to think rather than what to think.
Carl A. Hansen
Punta Gorda
