Editor:

I must say that after reading a recent letter in your paper, I was so thrilled to read the truth. The letter caption "Democrat agenda drives me to Trump.” This writer certainly nailed it!

The last four years have been so full of controversy, I’m tired of hearing, reading, living it. The letter published on Sept. 17, is right on, "Sometimes we have to vote for someone we don’t necessarily like.” I do support most of what Trump has done, and think Biden will do....what he is told. Please vote!

Pat McClain

Englewood

