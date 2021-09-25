As I watch the flow of illegal immigrants across the Southern borders, I see thousands of people who will now become a drain on the welfare system.
These folks will pay no taxes and will be entitled to the same benefits as those who pay for them. I see pregnant women who will now receive free medical care for themselves and their baby, pre-natal and post-natal.
I envision the Democrats will attempt to make them voters, even though, they know nothing of our country, our history, our laws and have entered the country illegally. Many of these people do not speak the language of our country and have minimal education. How will these people be expected to become productive members of our communities?
I feel that anyone who breaks the law, even once, should not be afforded he benefits of citizenship and should be returned to their home countries around the world at their expense instead of being shipped secretly to cities around the country. This action puts the citizens of our country in danger of spreading COVID-19 from the unvetted immigrants. This does not include the criminal element unleashed into these communities as they are moved from the borders to urban areas without vetting or background checks.
Joe Biden is not protecting the tax-paying citizens of the United States of America.
