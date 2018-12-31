Editor:
A letter of Dec. 23 denigrated the Electoral College. The letter’s author needs an American history book.
Forming the union was not easy. One problem was that if electoral outcomes were based on population, the smaller states would have little or no say in the affairs of government. The compromise was to base presidential elections mostly on electors proportional to population, but with two more thrown in to assist the small states. Roughly speaking, each 650,000 residents of a state sustain one electoral vote.
Today, we have 100 electoral votes, two from each state, with the remaining 438 allocated to states by population. This provides small states a slight advantage, but there is an unseen error that favors the large states, namely, illegal immigrants.
A recent Yale study puts their number at 22 million, which adds about 33 electoral votes to states with high illegal immigrant populations. In California, there are 2.4 million illegal aliens, sustaining almost four electoral votes. This is unfair, which is why our president wants to add a citizenship question to the next census. Clearly, counting non-citizens does not favor the small states.
Finally, to change a presidential election, you must contest the results in a state with adequate electoral votes to swing the result, and a close popular vote. Absent the Electoral College, lawyers might converge on any precinct anywhere with a close vote, and our electoral process would be paralyzed.
Our founders were brilliant men, but progressives seem intent on destroying their amazingly perspicacious work.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
