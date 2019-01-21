Editor:
You may not have heard of the killing of officer Ronil Singh, a legal immigrant, by an "illegal," also a gang member. Ronil Singh was 33 years old with a wife and baby. Killed early in the morning the day after Christmas.
Stanislaus County California Sheriff Adam Christianson said, "The death of this police officer was 100 percent preventable/" This illegal, criminal should not have been in our country.
So, what do the Democrats in Washington want to do about it? Nothing! The Dems say a wall is ineffective, too expensive and immoral. Huh? What is immoral is letting "illegals" in here in the first place. The wall is only part of immigration reform. Congress has to address this. We need to abolish "catch and release." Birther citizenship, etc.
All the Dems care about is power and control. They want illegals to vote. They want to keep the stream of illegals coming and give them welfare expecting they will vote Democrat. A few years ago even NBC News had hidden cameras covering border crossings with Mark Potter. Search hidden cameras Mark Potter NBC News. MSM will not do that now because they would have to give Trump credit with proof a wall is needed.
Thousands of American citizens have been killed by illegals. This includes traffic accidents, drunk drivers, murder, etc.
Ross Walcott
Englewood
