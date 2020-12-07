Editor:
If you are in this country illegally, you have no right to vote and tell us what to do. Yes, you are, because of your vote. Illegals who do vote are telling us indirectly how to run our country because you will have a voice on who is elected.
Politicians spend billions of dollars to get our vote and that includes the illegals. That is like someone else is running our country instead of just our citizens. I'm sure this illegal vote has a lot to do with winning or losing an election and they have no right to have a say in who runs this country.
Out politicians should be limited and each equal in what they spend. THey spend billions and whoever raises or collects the most money wins the election. If they couldn't raise that kind of money maybe e would be able to get honest people running for office.
Not all politicians are dishonest. We know a lot of honest ones, so let's see we get all those that are honest putting America first and not their pockets or special interest people. Let's keep America great.
Anna Spielhaupter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.